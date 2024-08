Jesús Orozco se aleja del fútbol de Europa

🇲🇽 Cruz Azul attacks on Jesus Orozco Chiquete and offered ~10M€ to Chivas facing competition with #Anderlecht !



💰 Chiquete's contract included a €6 million release clause ONLY until 30 June… Now, the clause expired and the balance of power has shifted with Chivas to decide… pic.twitter.com/rc99lhqCN9