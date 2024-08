Piden ayuda para resolver crimen de 1988 en Riverside

Jacqueline “Jackie” Danette Ebel's body was found 36 years ago in Perris, CA, but her death is still a mystery. We need your help to solve this cold case. Contact the Cold Case Hotline at (951) 955-5567 or email coldcaseunit@rivcoda.org.

