Latinos believe Trump and the Justice Department have not been transparent on Jeffrey Epstein’s files

About 43% of Latino voters believe the current administration, including President Donald Trump and the Justice Department, is responsible for the lack of transparency regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s files, according to the latest My Code’s Intelligence Center for La Opinión poll.

Among multicultural Americans, 41% stand in the same position, the same percentage as the AANHPI population.

Black voters (39%) are the ones who believe the least to blame Trump and the Justice Department, while 45% of LGBTQIA+ are the most to blame the current administration.

25% of Latinos believe that Democrats and Republicans are to blame for the lack of transparency of Epstein’s files.

Additionally, 15% believe there is an “unnamed powerful individuals or a ‘Deep State'” to blame for the lack of transparency, and 10% also accuse past administrations, including those of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Bill Clinton.

In general, 60% of multicultural Americans believe the government –including President Trump– has not been transparent about the Epstein’s case, and “nearly 40% believe there is a widespread cover-up and there are more documents that need to be released”.

The AANHPI and LGBTQIA+, 47% equally, are the populations who believe most that the current government has a “cover-up” in this case; 38% of Latinos, and 37% of Black voters feel the same.

Non-multicultural Americans’ opinion

Among non-multicultural Americans (37%), the current government “is engaged in a widespread cover-up, and there are more documents that need to be released” on Epstein’s case.

“The government has not been fully transparent, is withholding some information, but there is no widespread cover-up”, believe 21% of this population. Additionally, 22% are unsure.

But there are a 22% who feel “the government has been fully transparent”.

What’s next in Epstein’s case in Congress

Jeffrey Epstein’s case became a national issue for the current government after President Trump promised during his 2024 campaign to release all information; however, the Justice Department, led by Attorney General Pamela Bondi, has not yet released all documents.

In this case, Republican Representative Thomas Massie (Kentucky) and Democrat Ro Khanna (California) wanted to get a vote on a bill that would require the Justice Department to release within 30 days material on its investigation, including the deceased sex offender Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson stated that he would not bring the bill to a vote on the floor. However, the discharged bill, with 281 signatures, may be voted on in the first week of December.

