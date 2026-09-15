Premios Emmy 2026: estos fueron los grandes ganadores de la noche
La 78.ª edición de los Premios Emmy vio desfilar a decenas de estrellas en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles. Te contamos quiénes resultaron ganadores
La televisión volvió a reunirse para celebrar lo mejor de la pantalla durante la 78.ª edición de los Premios Emmy 2026, una ceremonia que congregó a las principales estrellas, producciones y talentos de la industria del entretenimiento.
La ceremonia, conducida por la actriz Mariska Hargitay, estuvo marcada por momentos especiales, discursos emotivos y varias sorpresas entre las categorías más esperadas. Series que conquistaron al público durante la última temporada y reconocidas figuras de la actuación se disputaron los galardones más importantes.
Es así como el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles se convirtió en el escenario que acogió a los referentes de la excelencia en la escena televisiva y celebró las historias que han hecho vibrar al público. A continuación, te presentamos quiénes fueron los grandes ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2026 y en qué categorías triunfaron.
Mejor serie dramática
- “The Gilded Age”
- “The Diplomat”
- “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
- “Paradise”
- “The Pitt” – GANADOR
- “Pluribus”
- “Slow Horses”
- “Your Friends and Neighbors”
Mejor serie de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Nobody Wants This”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Shrinking”
- “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
- “Widow’s Bay” – GANADOR
Mejor miniserie o antología televisiva
- “All Her Fault”
- “The Beast in Me”
- “Beef”
- “DTF St. Louis” – GANADORA
- “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”
Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática
- Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
- Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”
- Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” – GANADOR
Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática
- Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
- Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”
- Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus” – GANADORA
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
- Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
- Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks” – GANADORA
Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
- Steve Carell, “Rooster”
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay” – GANADOR
Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o antología televisiva
- Riz Ahmed, “Bait”
- Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”
- Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
- Oscar Isaac, “Beef”
- Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me” – GANADOR
Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o antología televisiva
- Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
- Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” – GANADORA
- Carey Mulligan, “Beef”
- Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”
- Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
- Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”
- Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”
- Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
- Tom Pelphrey, “Task” – GANADOR
- Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
- Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”
- Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”
- Allison Janney, “The Diplomat” – GANADORA
- Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”
- Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”
- Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”
- Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
- Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”
- Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
- Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
- Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay” – GANADOR
- Michael Urie, “Shrinking”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay” – GANADORA
- Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
- Megan Stalter, “Hacks”
- Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
Mejor programa “talk show”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “The Daily Show”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – GANADOR
- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- “Saturday Night Live”
Mejor reality/competencia
- “Dancing With the Stars”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “Survivor”
- “The Traitors” – GANADOR
Mejor película televisiva
- “Heads of State”
- “Miss You, Love You”
- “Remarkably Bright Creatures” – GANADORA
- “People We Meet on Vacation”
- “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War”
Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o antología televisiva
- Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis” – GANADORA
- Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault”
- Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
- Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis”
- Youn Yuh-jung, “Beef”
- Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bissette”
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática
- Britanny Allen, “The Pitt”
- Tal Anderson, “The Pitt”
- Tina Ivlev, “The Pitt”
- Miriam Shor, “Pluribus”
- Merritt Wever, “The Gilded Age”
- Shailene Woodley, “Paradise” – GANADORA
Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática
- Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”
- Ernest Harden Jr., “The Pitt” – GANADOR
- Jeff Hiller, “Pluribus”
- Jeff Kober, “The Pitt”
- Jonathan Pryce, “Slow Horses”
- Bradley Whitford, “The Diplomat”
Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia
- Rob Reiner, “The Bear” – GANADOR
- Michael J. Fox, “Shrinking”
- Brett Goldstein, “Shrinking”
- Hamish Linklater, “Widow’s Bay”
- Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”
- Connor Storrie, “Saturday Night Live”
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia
- Leslie Bibb, “Hacks”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”
- Betty Gilpin, “Widow’s Bay” – GANADORA
- Cherry Jones, “Hacks”
- Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”
- Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”
- Lauren Weedman, “Hacks”
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