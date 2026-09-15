Premios Emmy 2026: estos fueron los grandes ganadores de la noche

La 78.ª edición de los Premios Emmy vio desfilar a decenas de estrellas en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles. Te contamos quiénes resultaron ganadores

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" fue uno de los grandes ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2026.

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" fue uno de los grandes ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2026. Crédito: Richard Shotwell/Invision | AP

Avatar de Jailene Girón

Por  Jailene Girón

La televisión volvió a reunirse para celebrar lo mejor de la pantalla durante la 78.ª edición de los Premios Emmy 2026, una ceremonia que congregó a las principales estrellas, producciones y talentos de la industria del entretenimiento.

La ceremonia, conducida por la actriz Mariska Hargitay, estuvo marcada por momentos especiales, discursos emotivos y varias sorpresas entre las categorías más esperadas. Series que conquistaron al público durante la última temporada y reconocidas figuras de la actuación se disputaron los galardones más importantes.

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Es así como el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles se convirtió en el escenario que acogió a los referentes de la excelencia en la escena televisiva y celebró las historias que han hecho vibrar al público. A continuación, te presentamos quiénes fueron los grandes ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2026 y en qué categorías triunfaron.

Mejor serie dramática

  • “The Gilded Age”
  • “The Diplomat”
  • “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
  • “Paradise”
  • “The Pitt” – GANADOR
  • “Pluribus”
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “Your Friends and Neighbors”

Mejor serie de comedia

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Nobody Wants This”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Shrinking”
  • “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
  • “Widow’s Bay” – GANADOR

Mejor miniserie o antología televisiva

  • “All Her Fault”
  • “The Beast in Me”
  • “Beef”
  • “DTF St. Louis” – GANADORA
  • “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

  • Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
  • Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”
  • Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” – GANADOR

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

  • Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
  • Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”
  • Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus” – GANADORA
  • Zendaya, “Euphoria”
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

  • Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
  • Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks” – GANADORA

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

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  • Steve Carell, “Rooster”
  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay” – GANADOR

Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o antología televisiva

  • Riz Ahmed, “Bait”
  • Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”
  • Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
  • Oscar Isaac, “Beef”
  • Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me” – GANADOR

Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o antología televisiva

  • Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
  • Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” – GANADORA
  • Carey Mulligan, “Beef”
  • Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”
  • Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”
  • Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
  • Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”
  • Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”
  • Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
  • Tom Pelphrey, “Task” – GANADOR
  • Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”
  • Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”
  • Allison Janney, “The Diplomat” – GANADORA
  • Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”
  • Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”
  • Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”
  • Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
  • Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”
  • Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
  • Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
  • Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay” – GANADOR
  • Michael Urie, “Shrinking”
  • Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
  • Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay” – GANADORA
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
  • Megan Stalter, “Hacks”
  • Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Mejor programa “talk show”

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  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
  • “The Daily Show”
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – GANADOR
  • “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
  • “Saturday Night Live”

Mejor reality/competencia

  • “Dancing With the Stars”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Top Chef”
  • “Survivor”
  • “The Traitors” – GANADOR

Mejor película televisiva

  • “Heads of State”
  • “Miss You, Love You”
  • “Remarkably Bright Creatures” – GANADORA
  • “People We Meet on Vacation”
  • “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War”

Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o antología televisiva

  • Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis” – GANADORA
  • Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault”
  • Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
  • Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis”
  • Youn Yuh-jung, “Beef”
  • Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bissette”

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática

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  • Britanny Allen, “The Pitt”
  • Tal Anderson, “The Pitt”
  • Tina Ivlev, “The Pitt”
  • Miriam Shor, “Pluribus”
  • Merritt Wever, “The Gilded Age”
  • Shailene Woodley, “Paradise” – GANADORA

Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática

  • Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”
  • Ernest Harden Jr., “The Pitt” – GANADOR
  • Jeff Hiller, “Pluribus”
  • Jeff Kober, “The Pitt”
  • Jonathan Pryce, “Slow Horses”
  • Bradley Whitford, “The Diplomat”

Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia

  • Rob Reiner, “The Bear” – GANADOR
  • Michael J. Fox, “Shrinking”
  • Brett Goldstein, “Shrinking”
  • Hamish Linklater, “Widow’s Bay”
  • Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”
  • Connor Storrie, “Saturday Night Live”

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia

  • Leslie Bibb, “Hacks”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”
  • Betty Gilpin, “Widow’s Bay” – GANADORA
  • Cherry Jones, “Hacks”
  • Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”
  • Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”
  • Lauren Weedman, “Hacks”

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