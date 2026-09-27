Ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2026: ¡Repasa la lista completa!
Snoop Dogg fue el presentador de este año de los MTV VMAs 2026. Se llevaron a cabo en el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles
La gala de este año deslumbró con la cantidad de artistas que asistieron. Los MTV VMAs iniciaron con Madonna siendo la más nominada con 13 menciones. Se trató de un reencuentro histórico de la cantante con estos premios, puesto que no asistía desde hace casi un cuarto de siglo.
Taylor Swift llegó con 11 nominaciones y también es una de las artistas con más VMA, con un total de 30, al igual que Beyoncé.
Otro de los grandes momentos fue el homenaje a Nirvana como parte del premio Video Vanguard. Además, se suma la presentación de Madonna con Sabrina Carpenter; ambas abrieron la noche con su canción “Bring Your Love”.
¡Conoce a todos los ganadores de la noche!
Video del año:
- Ariana Grande —“Hate That I Made You Love Me”
- Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”
- Gener8ion — “Storm Starring Yung Lean”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Tears”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia” (GANADORA)
Artista del año:
- Ariana Grande
- Bruno Mars
- Madonna (GANADORA)
- Morgan Wallen
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Canción del año
- BTS —“Swim” (GANADORA)
- Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas”
- Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami — “Golden”
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter — “Bring Your Love”
- Olivia Dean — “Man I Need”
- PinkPantheress — “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
- Raye — “Where Is My Husband!”
Mejor artista revelación
- Bella Kay
- Cortis
- Magnus Ferrell
- Malcolm Todd
- Myles Smith
- Sienna Spiro (GANADORA)
- Stella Lefty
La mejor colaboración
- Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice — “Chains & Whips”
- French Montana x Max B — “Ever Since U Left Me”
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter — “Bring Your Love” (GANADORAS)
- PinkPantheress — “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
- Shakira & Burna Boy — “Dai Dai”
- Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye — “Hard Part”
Mejor Pop
- Ariana Grande — “Hate That I Made You Love Me” –
- Charli XCX — “SS26”
- Lisa — “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” (GANADORA)
- Olivia Rodrigo — “Drop Dead”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”
- Tate McRae — “Nobody’s Girl”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
El mejor hip-hop
- Cardi B con Kehlani — “Safe” (GANADORA)
- Don Toliver — “E85”
- Drake — “Janice STFU”
- Megan Thee Stallion — “Lover Girl”
- Travis Scott — “Dumbo”
- Tyler, the Creator — “Sugar on My Tongue”
Lo mejor del R&B
- Bruno Mars —“I Just Might” (GANADORA)
- Chris Brown —“It Depends/Obvious”
- Dave & Tems — “Raindance”
- Justin Bieber — “Yukon”
- Kehlani — “Folded”
- Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis — “Is It a Crime”
La mejor canción alternativa
- Geese — “Taxes”
- Mgk & Fred Durst — “Fix Ur Face”
- Noah Kahan — “The Great Divide”
- Olivia Rodrigo — “The Cure” (GANADORA)
- SOMBR — “Homewrecker”
- Tame Impala — “Dracula” –
- Twenty One Pilots — “Drag Path”
Mejor dance
- Bebe Rexha & Faithless — “New Religion” (Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE)
- Harry Styles — “Aperture” (Columbia Records)
- Lady Gaga & Doechii — “Runaway” (Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records)
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film” (Warner Records) (GANADORA)
- PinkPantheress — “Stateside + Zara Larsson” (Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records)
- Slayyyter — “Dance…” (Records/Columbia Records)
- Tate McRae — “Nobody’s Girl” (RCA Records)
Mejor canción latina
- Anitta con Shakira – “Choka Choka”
- Bad Bunny – “Nuevayol” (GANADORA)
- Fuerza Regida – “Tu Sancho”
- Karol G – “Papasito”
- Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla”
- Ryan Castro, Kapo & Gangsta – “La Villa”
- Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”
Lo mejor del K-Pop
- Blackpink —“Jump”
- BTS —“Swim” (GANADORA)
- Cortis —“Redred”
- Katseye —“Pinky Up”
- Le Sserafim (con J-Hope de BTS) — “Spaghetti”
- LISA —“Dream con Kentaro Sakaguchi”
El mejor country
- Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas” (GANADORA)
- Kacey Musgraves — “Dry Spell”
- Lainey Wilson — “Somewhere Over Laredo”
- Luke Combs — “Back in the Saddle”
- Shaboozey — “Cowgirl”
- Stella Lefty — “Boston”
- Tucker Wetmore — “Brunette”
Mejor dirección
- Ariana Grande — “Hate That I Made You Love Me”
- Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”
- Gener8ion — “Storm starring Yung Lean”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”
- Taylor Swift — “Opalite” (GANADORA)
Mejor dirección artística
- Charli XCX — “SS26”
- Lady Gaga & Doechii — “Runaway”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- PinkPantheress — “Stateside + Zara Larsson” (GANADORA)
- Sombr — “My Body Isn’t Ready”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor cinematografía
- A$AP Rocky — “Punk Rocky”
- Ariana Grande — “Hate That I Made You Love Me”
- Lisa — “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film” (GANADORA)
- Shaboozey — “Cowgirl”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor edición
- Ariana Grande — “Hate That I Made You Love Me”
- Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”
- Lisa — “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour” (GANADORA)
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor coreografía
- Gener8ion — “Storm protagonizada por Yung Lean”
- Harry Styles — “Dance No More”
- Katseye — “Pinky Up”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film” (GANADORA)
- Tate McRae — “Nobody’s Girl”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Los mejores efectos visuales
- Ariana Grande — “Hate That I Made You Love Me” (GANADORA)
- Jisoo x Zayn — “Eyes Closed”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- PinkPantheress — “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
- Raye ft. Hans Zimmer — “Click Clack Symphony.”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor grupo
- BLACKPINK
- BTS (GANADOR)
- Cortis
- Flo
- Fuerza Regida
- Geese
- Katseye
- Twenty One Pilots
Mejor álbum
- Drake — Iceman (OVO/Republic Records)
- Madonna — Confessions II (Warner Records) (GANADORA)
- Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving (Island)
- Olivia Rodrigo — You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love (Geffen Records)
- Sabrina Carpenter — Man’s Best Friend (Island)
- Taylor Swift — The Life of a Showgirl (Republic Records)
Mejor vídeo de formato largo
- Charli XCX — Música, Moda, Cine (Atlantic Records)
- Ella Langley — Choosin’ Texas (Columbia Records)
- Gener8ion — Storm protagonizada por Yung Lean (Iconoclast Music)
- Madonna — Confesiones II – The Movie (Warner Records) (GANADORA)
Canción del verano
- Ariana Grande — “Hate That I Made You Love Me” (Republic Records) (GANADORA)
- Bruno Mars — “Risk It All” (Atlantic Records)
- Charli XCX — “Camera” (Atlantic Records)
- Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas” (Columbia Records)
- Katseye — “Hootie Frutti” (HYBE x Geffen Records)
- Latto ft. Doja Cat — “Okayyy” (Steamcut/RCA Records)
- Morgan Wallen — “Been By Now” (Big Loud/Mercury Records)
- Olivia Dean — “So Easy (to Fall in Love)” (Island)
- Olivia Rodrigo — “Stupid Song” (Geffen Records)
- Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour” (Island)
- Slayyyter — “Brand New Chanel$” (RECORDS/Columbia Records)
- Sombr — “Homewrecker” (SMB Music/Warner Records)
- Stella Lefty — “Boston” (Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost)
- Tame Impala & Jennie — “Dracula” (Columbia Records)
- Taylor Swift — “I Knew It, I Knew You” (Walt Disney Records/Republic Records)
Premio Video Vanguard
- GANADORES: Nirvana
Premios de dirección artística
- GANADORA: Taylor Swift
Seguir leyendo:
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