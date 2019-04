El gobernador de California se reunió en El Salvador con organizaciones de derechos humanos

Peace is not the product of terror or fear…

Peace is not the silent result of violent repression.

Peace is the generous, tranquil contribution of all to the good of all.

Peace is dynamism.

Peace is generosity.

It is right and it is duty. – Saint Óscar Romero pic.twitter.com/It5Ip4EEP3

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 8, 2019