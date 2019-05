Bajas temperaturas y cielos nublados esta semana en Los Ángeles

A cold storm system will bring more rain to the area Wed night-Thu. Rainfall expected: 0.25-0.50" for the coasts/vlys and up to 1" (local 2") in the mtns. Snow levels drop to ~6000ft with light accum possible. Expect difficult driving cond and travel delays. #SoCal #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/7Cuu6JabZB

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 13, 2019