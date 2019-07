Tres golpes del Gobernador de California a políticas de Trump en un día

The @GOP have pursued every means— administrative, legislative, legal —to destroy the ACA.

IT’S STILL GOING ON. We can’t afford to ignore it. Can’t allow it to barely make the news. We have to speak out. Every day. Until they stop trying to strip 20 million people of healthcare. pic.twitter.com/XzsNp6CeD7

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 25, 2019