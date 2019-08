Este joven tenía un cajero ilícito que cambiaba Bitcoins por dinero en efectivo. Ahora enfrenta cargos por lavado de dinero

Kumar Kalra charged w/operating unlicensed money transmitting business where up to $25 million was exchanged incl. for #Darknet drug dealers. Believed to be 1st federal criminal case charging an unlicensed money remitting business using a #bitcoin kiosk https://t.co/uvw8Vt2EUd https://t.co/s8tSGrGr6p

— DEA HQ (@DEAHQ) August 23, 2019