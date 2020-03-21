5 Enemigos de Kim Kardashian y Kanye West

La pareja ha tenido más de un roce con otras celebridades
Kim Kardashian y Kanye West.
Foto: Lars Niki / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine
Por: Redacción

Kim Kardashian Kanye West presumen de tener un sólido matrimonio y como tal han demostrado siempre estar del lado de su pareja. Es por esto que cualquier celeb que tenga un problema con alguno de ellos, automáticamente pasa a la lista negra del otro. Hoy te vamos a dejar un pequeño repaso de los enemigos que han hecho a través del tiempo.

1. Sarah Michelle Gellar

En el 2014 cuando Kim y Kanye aparecieron en la portada de Vogue la actriz anunció que cancelaría su suscripción, comentario que no agradó mucho a la pareja.

2. Chloë Grace Moretz

La actriz no ha guardado su opinión al decir que las integrantes del clan Kardashian-Jenner no son un buen modelo a seguir.

3. Pink

A la cantante no le gusta que la Kardashian presuma su cuerpo desnudo. Así lo platicaba en 2016 y de inmediato quedó tachada.

4. Taylor Swift

El problema inició desde que Kanye interrumpió a la cantante durante una entrega de premios MTV y posteriormente entraran en una pelea por la canción del rapero que lanzó en 2016. Recientemente salió a la luz la verdadera razón de la discusión.

5. Blac Chyna

La guerra entre las Kardashian y Chyna es muy conocida. Sin embargo una de las más afectadas fue Kim pues no solo su relación con su hermano se rompió, también tuvo fuertes discusiones.

