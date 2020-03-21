5 Enemigos de Kim Kardashian y Kanye West

View this post on Instagram

Just last month I stood in the middle of the very busy New York Stock Exchange. It’s crazy to realize how much has changed in a few short weeks. I loved getting to watch so many people interact, in such an exciting way. I took for granted that that was the norm. My family and I are being smart and staying home. I hope when this is all over, to stand on that busy floor again, and truly take in the magic. To everyone working hard at crucial jobs, and everyone staying by themselves, thank you. We are all on this together.