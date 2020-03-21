5 Enemigos de Kim Kardashian y Kanye West

Kim Kardashian y Kanye West presumen de tener un sólido matrimonio y como tal han demostrado siempre estar del lado de su pareja. Es por esto que cualquier celeb que tenga un problema con alguno de ellos, automáticamente pasa a la lista negra del otro. Hoy te vamos a dejar un pequeño repaso de los enemigos que han hecho a través del tiempo.
1. Sarah Michelle Gellar
En el 2014 cuando Kim y Kanye aparecieron en la portada de Vogue la actriz anunció que cancelaría su suscripción, comentario que no agradó mucho a la pareja.
2. Chloë Grace Moretz
La actriz no ha guardado su opinión al decir que las integrantes del clan Kardashian-Jenner no son un buen modelo a seguir.
3. Pink
A la cantante no le gusta que la Kardashian presuma su cuerpo desnudo. Así lo platicaba en 2016 y de inmediato quedó tachada.
4. Taylor Swift
El problema inició desde que Kanye interrumpió a la cantante durante una entrega de premios MTV y posteriormente entraran en una pelea por la canción del rapero que lanzó en 2016. Recientemente salió a la luz la verdadera razón de la discusión.
5. Blac Chyna
La guerra entre las Kardashian y Chyna es muy conocida. Sin embargo una de las más afectadas fue Kim pues no solo su relación con su hermano se rompió, también tuvo fuertes discusiones.