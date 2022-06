Padre en Georgia secuestra a su bebé para asesinarla y luego él darse un balazo

Levi's Call (GA’s #AMBERAlert) issued for 1 1/2 y/o Jaquari Bennett on behalf of Newton County S.O.



The child is believed to be in a black Honda Accord, tag RGK4146 & last seen on Chandler Field Dr, w/ suspect Darian Javaris Bennett. Call 911 or Newton Co S.O. @ 706-717-9915. pic.twitter.com/q0XsfmoCKd