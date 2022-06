Así luce la millonaria mansión que Ivanka Trump y Jared Kushner construyen en Indian Creek

The #waterfront mansion at 36 Indian Creek Island Rd, Indian Creek, FL is 8,510 sq. ft. w/ 6 beds and 8.1 baths. It is listed for $24.9 million w/ Ralph Arias of @ONESIR https://t.co/bC7STPAxvW pic.twitter.com/r2o3OhuQXL— THE AMERICAN MAN$ION (@AmericasMansion) November 10, 2020