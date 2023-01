Mueren en Malawi 1,000 personas en el peor brote de cólera registrado; hay más de 30,000 casos diagnosticados

Today, @SalamGueye & @WHOMalawi team toured Zingwangwa Cholera treatment centre in Blantyre 🇲🇼. "No cholera death is acceptable, this is why @WHOAFRO is stepping up efforts to support @health_malawi in improving care activities in #cholera treatment centers" @SalamGueye pic.twitter.com/aJJRKmGU7H