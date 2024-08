Real Madrid comenzó con derrota la pretemporada

16-year-old Joan Martinez for Real Madrid in one half against Milan:



▫️ 32 touches

▫️ 25-27 passing (93%)

▫️ 1 shot

▫️ 1 tackle

▫️ 1 clearance

▫️ 2 duels won



One for the future ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/IHWG3cJFdu