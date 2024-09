Emergencia en Ventura: Evacuación por fuga de gas metano

⚠️ First responders are on scene investigating reported methane gas odors.



➡️ Evacuation Order – Bayshore Ave between Seahorse/Peninsula, including the Seaview Alley.



➡️ Evacuation Warning – Pierpont between Greenock, Seaward, & Harbor.



Details: https://t.co/JXkCgVi6SN pic.twitter.com/2YogkLUCK1