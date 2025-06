Deportaciones podrían costarle $275,000 millones a California

🚨 NEW REPORT: Mass deportation could cost California $278 billion in GDP. The latest @BayAreaEconomy study with @UCMerced, supported by @CHCFNews, shows undocumented workers contribute 9% of CA’s economy. Read the full analysis: https://t.co/JCxMxPQIEE #CaliforniaEconomy pic.twitter.com/cItrrq22tF