Esto es lo que te espera en “Halloween Horror Nights”, en Universal Studios Hollywood 

Año con año, los parques de diversiones en Estados Unidos se visten para una de sus épocas más coloridas y oscuras a la vez. Hablamos de “Halloween Horror Nights“. Un tiempo en el que los monstruos de las películas de terror se ponen de moda.

Universal Studios Hollywood es uno de los centros de diversiones que invierte en una gran producción de terror para espantar a sus fanáticos más asiduos. Razón por la cual se vuelve muy común ver cómo alguien corre hacia ti con una “sierra eléctrica”.

Pero el recorrido dentro del parque no solo te llevará a gritar por todos los particulares personajes que buscan en efecto obtener este tipo de reacción en ti. También hay otras atracciones disponibles para los fanáticos que incluyen casas de terror ambientadas en las series y películas más impactantes del género. Entre ellas podemos destacar atracciones como: “Terror Tram starring Art the Clown“, el regreso de la casa embrujada favorita de los fans “Killer Klowns From Outer Space” y las casas originales “KILLceañera”. Music by SLASH” y “Dead, Deader, Deadest”.

El espectáculo de acrobacias “The Purge: “Dangerous Waters”, múltiples zonas de terror y experiencias callejeras completan el popular evento que comienza el jueves 3 de septiembre y continúa en noches selectas hasta el domingo 1 de noviembre.

Este año, como en los previos, Universal también eleva la experiencia del parque con un variado menú que complementa las noches de terror en “Halloween Horror Nights”. Y estos son algunos de los sitios que puedes visitar en donde encontrarás esta deliciosa parte del espectáculo.

SURFER BOY PIZZA (ubicado en “Lower Lot at Studio Cafe“)

Surfer Boy Pizza – Pepperon i – personal pepperoni pizza

i personal pepperoni pizza Surfer Boy Pizza – Cheese – personal cheese pizza

personal cheese pizza Hellfire Club Spicy Italian Sandwich: spicy Italian sandwich with turkey, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce and a Calabrian chili aioli.

spicy Italian sandwich with turkey, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce and a Calabrian chili aioli. Steve’s Smuggled Peanut Butter Bites – chocolate-coated creamy peanut butter filling bites, with chopped peanuts and chocolate chips

“SINNERS” en City Snacks (ubicado cerca de “Universal Plaza“)

Remmick’s Burnt Ends – pork burnt ends in a black garlic whiskey BBQ sauce, served with jalapeño cornbread

pork burnt ends in a black garlic whiskey BBQ sauce, served with jalapeño cornbread “Pick Poor Robin Clean” – chicken wings in a black garlic whiskey BBQ sauce, topped with crispy garlic chips served with jalapeño cornbread.

Pecan and Whiskey Bread Pudding – warm brown sugar pecan bread pudding topped with a whiskey butterscotch sauce and flaky salt

warm brown sugar pecan bread pudding topped with a whiskey butterscotch sauce and flaky salt I Lied to You, I Love the Blues-berry (non-alcoholic) – ginger ale, white grape juice, lemon juice and blue curacao syrup, with fresh blueberries and a lemon wedge

Como todos los años, los platillos complementan el terror de la temporada. / Foto cortesía de Universal Studios. Crédito: Cortesía

“SINNERS’ Club Juke” en Mulligan’s Bar (ubicado en “Upper Lot“)

Prohibition Punch – Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select Whiskey, lemonade, honey and orange bitters with a blackberry hibiscus float and dehydrated lemon wheel

Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select Whiskey, lemonade, honey and orange bitters with a blackberry hibiscus float and dehydrated lemon wheel I Lied to You, I Love the Blues-berry – blueberry vodka, ginger ale, white grape juice, lemon juice and blue curacao syrup, with fresh blueberries and a lemon wedge.

blueberry vodka, ginger ale, white grape juice, lemon juice and blue curacao syrup, with fresh blueberries and a lemon wedge. I Lied to You, I Love the Blues-berry (non-alcoholic) – ginger ale, white grape juice, lemon juice and blue curacao syrup, with fresh blueberries and a lemon wedge

ginger ale, white grape juice, lemon juice and blue curacao syrup, with fresh blueberries and a lemon wedge Juke Juice – blackberry moonshine, lemonade, blackberry puree, maple syrup, bitters y un borde de azúcar negro con una naranja de sangre deshidratada y moras frescas.

blackberry moonshine, lemonade, blackberry puree, maple syrup, bitters y un borde de azúcar negro con una naranja de sangre deshidratada y moras frescas. Pale, Pale Moon Ale Shandy – Blue Moon, lemonade and simple syrup garnished with a dehydrated orange

OZZY’S BAR (Ubicado en “Lower Lot“)

Bark at the Naan – naan taco filled with chicken tikka masala, red cabbage, diced pineapple, lime crema and cilantro.

naan taco filled with chicken tikka masala, red cabbage, diced pineapple, lime crema and cilantro. Crazy Train Chickpea Curry Burrito – coconut chickpea curry burrito with diced tomato, pineapple chutney, red cabbage and lime crema

coconut chickpea curry burrito with diced tomato, pineapple chutney, red cabbage and lime crema The Prince of Darkness Cake – carrot cake with cream cheese mousse, coated in a black ganache, topped with chocolate mousse and a chocolate bat.

carrot cake with cream cheese mousse, coated in a black ganache, topped with chocolate mousse and a chocolate bat. I Just Want You… Tacos – Fritos®, black garlic BBQ brisket, red onion, coleslaw y cilantro

Fritos®, black garlic BBQ brisket, red onion, coleslaw y cilantro Mr. Crowley’s Curse – zero proof whiskey, lemonade, blackberry syrup and blue curacao syrup

zero proof whiskey, lemonade, blackberry syrup and blue curacao syrup Bark at the Moon Mule – grape vodka mule with a grape Pop Rocks rim and fresh blackberries

grape vodka mule with a grape Pop Rocks rim and fresh blackberries Ultimate Sin-amon – cinnamon fire whiskey, apple juice, spiced brown sugar, lemon juice and beet powder with a cinnamon sugar rim and chocolate bat

cinnamon fire whiskey, apple juice, spiced brown sugar, lemon juice and beet powder with a cinnamon sugar rim and chocolate bat Blizzard of Ozz-arita – tequila, blue curaçao, lime juice, simple syrup and Sprite with a black sugar rim and black rock candy

CLOWN CAFE (ubicado en el “Lower Lot“)

Death by Cheese Stick – giant fried mozzarella stick coated in crushed Ruffles® and served with spicy marinara

giant fried mozzarella stick coated in crushed Ruffles® and served with spicy marinara Bloodbath Brisket Fries – French fries topped with brisket, BBQ sauce, jalapeño ranch, crispy onion and green onions

French fries topped with brisket, BBQ sauce, jalapeño ranch, crispy onion and green onions Clown Cafe Cauliflower Bites – spicy fried cauliflower topped with a Flamin’ Hot® Cheeto sauce and Fritos® chips

spicy fried cauliflower topped with a Flamin’ Hot® Cheeto sauce and Fritos® chips Gut Wound – chocolate raspberry croissant pull-apart

chocolate raspberry croissant pull-apart Root in Evil – vodka, root beer, schnapps, cherry syrup and Sprite topped with a black licorice straw and maraschino cherries.

vodka, root beer, schnapps, cherry syrup and Sprite topped with a black licorice straw and maraschino cherries. Art’s Killer Cold Brew – bourbon, amaro, cold brew coffee, vanilla syrup y sweet cream cold foam con un sombrero de chocolate de Art the Clown.

bourbon, amaro, cold brew coffee, vanilla syrup y sweet cream cold foam con un sombrero de chocolate de Art the Clown. Christmas Tree Glasses Sandwich Cookie – green sugar cookie sandwich filled with raspberry jam, pistachio buttercream and chopped pistachios

ART THE CLOWN’S TINSEL BAR (Cerca de “Animation Studio Store“)

Silent Night Slasher – vodka, lime juice, green apple syrup and ginger beer with a strawberry puree float and gummy Christmas trees

vodka, lime juice, green apple syrup and ginger beer with a strawberry puree float and gummy Christmas trees Art’s Killer Cold Brew – bourbon, amaro, cold brew coffee, vanilla syrup y sweet cream cold foam con un sombrero de chocolate de Art the Clown.

bourbon, amaro, cold brew coffee, vanilla syrup y sweet cream cold foam con un sombrero de chocolate de Art the Clown. Mistletoe Massacre: tequila, Aperol, blackberry syrup, lime juice and agave with a black sugar rim & strawberry-drizzled sweet cream cold foam.

tequila, Aperol, blackberry syrup, lime juice and agave with a black sugar rim & strawberry-drizzled sweet cream cold foam. Frosty Night – rum, blue curacao, lime juice, simple syrup and Sprite with a Christmas sprinkle marshmallow rim and a cherry

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS (Ubicado en “Universal Plaza“)

Beef Birria Tacos – Tacos de birria de res con cilantro y cebolla.

Tacos de birria de res con cilantro y cebolla. Salsa Verde Walking Taco – Salsa verde Tostitos® chips topped with birria, white queso and red onion.

Salsa verde Tostitos® chips topped with birria, white queso and red onion. Esquites – corn sliced off the cobb topped with grated cotija cheese, cilantro and Tajin

corn sliced off the cobb topped with grated cotija cheese, cilantro and Tajin Pineapple Spears – fresh pineapple spears with Tajín and chamoy

fresh pineapple spears with Tajín and chamoy The Drowned Bride – citrus vodka, blue curaçao, lemonade and vanilla with lemon popping boba pearls

– citrus vodka, blue curaçao, lemonade and vanilla with lemon popping boba pearls La Siguanaba Spicy Margarita – spicy watermelon habanero margarita with a chamoy, Tajín rim and a tamarind straw

spicy watermelon habanero margarita with a chamoy, Tajín rim and a tamarind straw El Cadejo Mangorita – tequila, triple sec, mango nectar, lime juice and agave topped with a chili-covered mango

tequila, triple sec, mango nectar, lime juice and agave topped with a chili-covered mango Muerte Michelada: Modelo Especial or Modelo Negra, michelada mix with a chamoy and Tajín rim.

Modelo Especial or Modelo Negra, michelada mix with a chamoy and Tajín rim. Frozen Margarita – choice of lime, strawberry or mango

choice of lime, strawberry or mango Pepino Margarita – tequila, triple sec, lime juice, agave and sparkling cucumber soda with a chamoy and Tajín rim and fresh cucumbers

tequila, triple sec, lime juice, agave and sparkling cucumber soda with a chamoy and Tajín rim and fresh cucumbers Pina Margarita – tequila, mezcal, lime juice, agave and pineapple juice topped with a chamoy-drizzled pineapple wedge

STUDIO SCOOPS FEATURING HELLO KITTY CHUCKY (Ubicado en “Lower Lot“)

Hello Kitty Chucky Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae – strawberry swirled vanilla soft-serve, strawberry topping and cheesecake pieces with a chocolate bow.

KILLER SNACKS (Ubicado cerca de “Hellraiser and Evil Dead Burn“)

Skin & Chips Nachos – spicy pork rinds topped with Tostitos® nacho cheese sauce and Jack Links beef jerky

spicy pork rinds topped with Tostitos® nacho cheese sauce and Jack Links beef jerky Open the Box – sinisterly sour donut bites filled with a blue raspberry filling

EVIL DEAD BURN (ubicado en “Mummy Eats on the Lower Lot“)

Severed & Smoked Chicken – smoked chicken quarter with a Sichuan chili crisp

TOWER SNACKS FEATURING FORTNITEMARES (ubicado cerca de “Universal Plaza“)

Slurp Juice – Mountain Berry Powerade, Sprite, pineapple juice, blue curacao syrup and edible glitter

Mountain Berry Powerade, Sprite, pineapple juice, blue curacao syrup and edible glitter Zero Point Pretzel – soft pretzel dipped in dark chocolate and topped with purple sugar

soft pretzel dipped in dark chocolate and topped with purple sugar The Final Peel – green vanilla whoopie pie filled with banana caramel buttercream, salted toffee sauce and salted caramel crisp pearls

green vanilla whoopie pie filled with banana caramel buttercream, salted toffee sauce and salted caramel crisp pearls Battle Bus Dog – giant 22″ all-beef hot dog with Tostitos® nacho cheese sauce, coleslaw, Sriracha aioli, banana peppers and crushed Hot Cheetos

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