Sexto caso de sarampión en Los Ángeles se reporta tras viaje fuera del país

#PressRelease: @LAPublicHealth Investigates Measles Case.

This 6th case occurred in a LA County resident after international travel & is not related to any of the other measles cases.

READ: https://t.co/3fF7TcbFSH

Measles Presentation on now VIEW: https://t.co/ldkl5dcbZS

— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) April 30, 2019