Más episodios de lluvia este fin de semana en el sur de California

In the wake of this morning's cold front, gusty north winds will continue this afternoon through tonight. Gusts to 40 mph for the L.A/VTA Coast through 8 PM tonight, and to 45 mph for S SBA County through 3 AM Fri. #CAwx #LAwind #SoCal pic.twitter.com/I12HosMUXL

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 16, 2019