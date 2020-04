Desde hoy abren tres nuevos ‘drive-thru’ para realizar pruebas de coronavirus en Los Ángeles

.@LACity is conducting 2100 tests per day with 14,400 people tested so far, and 30,000 people expected to be tested by next Wednesday.

Even if you are not an @LACity resident, if you live in the @CountyofLA, you can be tested. Check your eligibility at: https://t.co/W3bXGURd6Q

— City of Los Angeles (@LACity) April 3, 2020