¿Qué tiene que ver Donald Trump con la crisis en el puerto de Los Ángeles?

A Record September at Port of Los Angeles: #PortofLA processed 903,865 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in September 2021, the busiest September ever. Year to date, overall cargo volume stands at 8,176,917 TEUs, an increase of 26% compared to 2020. https://t.co/tKDsUuDnfc pic.twitter.com/SjNPhoPDgH