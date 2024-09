Plan de evacuación por deslizamientos de tierra en área de Los Ángeles

⚠️ Evacuation WARNING issued for Zones RPV-E0160, RPV-E0155-A, RPV-E0155-B, and RPV-E0150.



‼️ Power shutoff effective 9/1 at 12 p.m. PST.



Start preparing to leave.



➡️ Find Your Zone: https://t.co/iAbAMYb8ja



👉 Updates: https://t.co/vdclqupejl@AlertSouthbay pic.twitter.com/fpCWc1qKA7