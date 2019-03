Lago Elsinore no aceptará visitantes por “caos” y daños en jardines

View this post on Instagram

The City has expended all available resources to address the #SuperBloom. We have brought in all available staff, as many outside traffic controllers that we could, more shuttles, and our small City can not sustain crowds of this magnitude – our City is not made for Disneyland size crowds. We have reached out to our neighboring and county agencies for help. We have reached out to Caltrans. We have reached out to CHP. We are running out of options. # #Residents: Please we need your help and understanding. This is beyond our control. So please stay out of this area and stay off local roads if possible. # #Visitors: If you can come another day or a weekday, please do. The wait times are increasing, the shuttles are stuck in traffic, and we encourage you to consider waiting for another day. # The City is truly trying to do the best and right thing. While the community has expressed many concerns, please understand that many things are beyond our control and we are doing what we can. We wish we could do more. # People are creating chaos out there and we have already had an injury. This is a public safety crisis so we ask your support.