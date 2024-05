Bomberos despiertan con incendio en su propia estación de LACoFD, en Huntington Park

2ND ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE | FS 164 | 6300 Block Sante Fe Ave. #HuntingtonPark | 4:00 a.m. #LACoFD responded to a fire at Fire Station 164. A 2nd alarm was dispatched at 4:10 and the fire was knocked down at 5:17 a.m. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries.#SanteFeIC